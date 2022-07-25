John Collins’ freaky finger injury seen at Drew League has Hawks fans worried

John Collins had a rather forgettable outing in the Drew League on Saturday, but that is not what Atlanta Hawks fans are worried about. Instead, a now viral photo of his finger has the Atlanta faithful raising concerns.

The photo in question showed Collins’ right ring finger still swollen. It was the same finger he injured last March that cost him several games at the end of the 2021-22 season. By the looks of it, it has never returned to its original form.

John Collins finger never healed? 😳 pic.twitter.com/UdJah6OREd — Trae Young Fan Club (@TraeFanClub) July 24, 2022

A report by The Herald cited that the issue is called boutonnière deformity. Cleveland Clinic described it as a “condition that affects your ability to straighten the middle joint of a finger or — less commonly — a toe.”

Here’s how John Collins’ injury looked like back in March. Clearly, while the Hawks big man has recovered from it, the finger remains deformed.

A picture of John Collins’ finger was shared with me. I was told he injured it in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/tHj4lmMmbL — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) March 14, 2022

It is unknown how it affects Collins’ play, though his display in the Drew League where he recorded 16 points and 12 boards before fouling out is certainly not encouraging.

Some fans commented that it looks “scary,” while others asked whether it would be a permanent injury or something that would heal in a few more months or so.

Collins and the Hawks have yet to address the issue, and until someone breaks their silence on it, Hawks fans will remain worried about the condition of their big man. Even though his future in Atlanta remains uncertain, the team will want him to be at his best if they do decide to keep him.