Trae Young channels Kendrick Lamar in epic message after lighting up Drew League

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young showed up and played in the Drew League as he promised, and he couldn’t be any happier with his experience.

After playing for Black Pearl Elite alongside Hawks teammate John Collins, Young took to Twitter to share how much it felt good to star in the event. He even channeled his inner Kendrick Lamar and referenced “The Heart Part 5” as he shared he’s doing it for the culture.

Young ended his message by hinting that there’s more to come and it’s not the last time fans will see him in the Drew league–or other Pro-Am leagues for that matter.

What Kendrick say

“ I do this for the culture “

It’s for the Love of the games & fans for me🙏🏽❄️ That 💩 was Lit my 2nd time around ! 🔥 …. Till next time 💯 pic.twitter.com/1i0YGDccsD — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 24, 2022

Trae Young is not the only one who had an incredible time for sure. The Hawks star put on a show for the massive crowd in attendance, displaying his incredible range that made him so deadly offensively. He even lobbed the ball to John Collins at one point for a massive throwdown.

It was a huge treat to the fans who certainly expected a lot of highlight-reel materials with two NBA superstars playing together.

Trae Young off the glass to John Collins 🔥 (via @DrewLeague) pic.twitter.com/63esnvmiyx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 23, 2022

Young and his Black Pearl Elite lost the contest 103-100, with Ice Trae finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Collins, meanwhile, fouled out and struggled for the most part with 16 points and 12 boards.

It was definitely a cool moment for Young and the fans who watched the game live, and while the sharpshooter would have wished to end the contest on a better note, fans cannot ask for a more entertaining showing from him.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see Young and other players in the Drew League more often