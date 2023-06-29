In case you missed it, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James previously declared his intention to join whichever team ends up drafting his son, Bronny James, in 2024. LeBron himself recently shared a mock draft projecting Bronny being selected 17th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA Draft and naturally, it created a sensational new storyline about the James Gang potentially moving to the ATL.

In his IG post, LeBron said that the whole James family intends to “pull up” in Atlanta should the Hawks actually decide to pick up Bronny next year:

“Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!” LeBron James on Instagram after Bronny James landed with the Atlanta Hawks in a recent 2024 mock draft 🤣 (via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/2YPiEHoNhL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

Naturally, Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young caught wind of this hot LeBron storyline, and he could not help but share his reaction to the same:

Talk soon😎 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 28, 2023

All Trae said was that he would like to “talk soon” (presumably) with LeBron, but it comes as no surprise that his two-word reaction has already close to 12,000 reactions as of writing.

Neither LeBron James nor Trae Young said anything about the NBA's all-time leading scorer potentially taking his talents to Atlanta, but this has not stopped fans from dreaming about a potential team-up. After all, it is the offseason and this is exactly the type of narrative that fans love to consume this time of year.

Whatever the case might be, there's going to be a lot more buzz surrounding LeBron and Bronny next summer. Whether or not the four-time NBA champ really intends to leave the Lakers and turn his back on everything he's built in LA — both on and off the basketball court — in order to play with his son is something that we will all be paying close attention to.