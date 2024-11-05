NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is confident that Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have what it takes to reach the playoffs this season.

In Friday’s episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal shared his admiration for the Hawks' playoff potential with Young leading the way.

“They will make the playoffs.They’re not bad to where they go below 10 so yeah it’s all about matchup. So 10 plays in or whatever 10 play seven or eight they like you don’t ever count Trae out cuz if he heats up he can carry it. But can he carry a whole season by itself to where they’re in the fifth sixth seventh spot? No that’s no disrespect to Trae,” said the Big Diesel.

The Hawks missed the 2024 playoffs following a season plagued by injuries. Young appeared in 54 games, while Dejounte Murray managed 78. Last year, Atlanta finished in tenth place with a 36-46 record, securing a play-in spot.

Shaq discussed how Young has the ability to guide the Hawks to a play-in position, though they'll need a favorable matchup to lock in a playoff spot.

Shaq emphasizing that Trae Young needs help

“But he needs help. He out there by himself. But if they get in the ninth, tenth spot and get a matchup that favors them, I'm gonna go and say yes. They make it because I have that much confidence that Trae can carry us for three or four games, and I know he can do that,” O’neal continued.

The Hawks have struggled to secure an All-Star partner for Young. Since bringing him in during the 2018 NBA Draft, the franchise has not landed a high-caliber player to help drive the team forward. Their most significant move was trading for Murray, who ended up staying only two seasons.

In addition, the Hawks have multiple areas to address, especially on defense. The team’s defensive performance last season fell short, underscoring the need to improve. Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher were critical offseason additions, expected to bring a noticeable impact to the roster.

Trae Young and the underperforming Hawks

In their games against the Washington Wizards, however, the Hawks had difficulty defending the perimeter. The Wizards shot 48% and 42% from beyond the arc in the first two matchups. Atlanta’s top defenders, Daniels and De’Andre Hunter, were both sidelined.

Young stepped up with a remarkable 35-point performance to lead the Hawks, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win against Washington.

The Wizards secured a 133-120 win against the Hawks after also winning their first encounter. Bilal Coulibaly was huge for the Wizards, notching a career-high 27 points while demonstrating solid defense to guide his team. Young and the Hawks might need to seek another star player to address the gap that Shaq pointed out.

After seven games this season, the Hawks hold a 3-4 record and currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young has played in all seven games this season, averaging 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game.