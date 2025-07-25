The New York Yankees officially traded for Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies to improve the third base position. It's a move that's drawn plenty of reactions around the league. However, one baseball analyst sees big things for McMahon now that he is in New York.

During the latest episode of “Foul Territory,” host Erik Katz seemingly believes that Ryan McMahon is a fantastic fit for the Yankees. Katz loves the defensive improvement the 30-year-old veteran brings to third base, while also claiming that McMahon can improve offensively now that he's been traded to New York.

“Yes. It's gonna help [the Yankees] a ton,” said Katz. “It adds the defense. You say, ‘Okay, we just picked up a guy who struggled at the plate,' this will improve their defense. Which is huge. It has been the talk of the Yankees last postseason to now… To me, the value and the things [Ryan McMahon] is going to learn with the Yankees, if he is open to learning, will be a very significant jump in his offense.”

"You have the defense that's solidified, now you're adding to the offense."@ErikKratz31 expects Ryan McMahon's offense to jump significantly because of the difference in information provided by the Yankees compared to the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/MgckjXtbVQ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ryan McMahon is leaving a Rockies team where he was one of the best bats on the roster. Now that he's with the Yankees, the veteran third baseman could rally and play much better in a stronger lineup. That's at least one of the points Katz made and partly why he loves the trade so much.

Through 350 at-bats so far this season, McMahon owns a .217 batting average and a .314 OBP while recording 76 hits, 16 home runs, and 35 RBIs. Ryan McMahon has a real chance to improve his batting average now that he's with the Yankees, which in turn would likely improve the rest of his stats as well.

If that's the case, then the Yankees' offense would largely benefit. Not only would the defense improve at third base, but the offense could improve so much that New York becomes a prime contender for the World Series later this season.