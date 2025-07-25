On Friday, the New York Yankees pulled the trigger to acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for a 3-game series at Yankee Stadium and did not want to wait any longer to fill the much-needed void at the hot corner. The Yankees were also interested in Eugenio Suarez, but decided on going with the left-handed bat from Colorado.

This move impacts a couple of different things. The Yankees were one of the many teams who are looking to add a third baseman to their lineup ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. Another team that is looking for a third baseman is the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners just traded for Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks a few days ago to become the new first baseman/designated hitter.

With McMahon now in New York, the Mariners will look back at Arizona and consider a Eugenio Suarez reunion, which is what they prefer, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

“The Mariners had been scouting Ryan McMahon for a bit, along with many of the Rockies’ relievers that could be moved. Yet him going to New York also shrinks the market for Eugenio Suárez, who they prefer far more.”

Suarez has been rumored for weeks to potentially be headed back to Seattle, where he had an up-and-down two seasons from 2022-23.

After trading for Suarez's teammate, Naylor, if the Mariners get the 36-homer player, then Seattle will boast one of the deepest lineups in the league.

Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, and Suarez and Naylor could help propel the Seattle Mariners to their first-ever World Series title. The Mariners would also contain two players who are in the top four in home runs, and they likely will combine to hit over 100 together by season's end. Raleigh recently tied a Mickle Mantle record and is quickly establishing himself as one of the best power hitters in the game.

The excuse would no longer be that the offense is not good enough.