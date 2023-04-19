A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The saying goes that in the NBA Playoffs, it’s never really a series unless a team wins a road game. This is what Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are hoping for right now after suffering another lopsided defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Tuesday to go down 0-2 in this first-round series.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, history has not been kind to them at all. As reported by SportsCenter on Twitter, the Hawks are currently 0-20 when trailing a best-of-7 series 0-2, which is the exact predicament they find themselves in following Tuesday’s 119-106 loss in Boston.

Trae Young had another off shooting night in this one, going 9-of-22 overall and 2-of-8 from distance for 24 points. You have to give credit to the Celtics’ relentless defense and their refusal to give the Hawks star any easy shots. It was Dejounte Murray who top-scored for Atlanta, going off for 29 points on 11-of-24 from the field, with seven triples, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 40 minutes of action. In the end, however, not even Murray’s strong performance was enough to save his team.

Hawks fans can take comfort in the fact that the series is now headed to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4. They will now have to win both games just to be able to give themselves a chance in this series. Losing Game 3 would pretty much be the final nail in the coffin for them. And if you look at history, it does seem that the Hawks are headed to another early exit this season.