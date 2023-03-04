The Atlanta Hawks have made two significant moves as they attempt to salvage their season. First, they acquired 2020 first-round pick Saddiq Bey at the trade deadline. Then they hired Quin Snyder to replace Nate McMillan at head coach. However, Hawks owner Tony Ressler appears to ready to make even more moves if necessary, including trading two-time All-Star Trae Young.

Discussing his open-minded approach in an interview with Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Ressler first addresses the culture that he wants to create within the franchise. These comments are especially interesting in light of the questions about Hawks players holding themselves accountable prior to the firing of McMillan, a move that seemed to partially be a byproduct of his inability to properly motivate his players.

Per Ressler, “[Hawks president] Landry Field and [assistant general manager] Kyle [Korver] are trying to create strongly what it means to be a Hawk. What development first really means. What building a culture really means, and make sure we have a roster that can accommodate those priorities.”

When asked directly about his willingness to trade Young, Ressler says “there should be clarity. I don’t open the door or close the door to any personnel.”

“Landry is the GM and Kyle is the assistant GM.,” Ressler continues. “They get a lot more input and should be better decision-makers than me.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Young is averaging 27.0 points and 10.1 assists per game this season. However, he’s shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from 3-point range, both marks the second-lowest of his career.

Notably, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray credited Snyder’s focus on sharing the ball as a major factor in their 18-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dejounte Murray on Quin Snyder: "We had two back-to-back hard ass practices — Quin's detail is unbelievable, his IQ for the game…" pic.twitter.com/anwDkd4ui6 — HawksMuse (@HawksMuse) March 4, 2023

Young took 14 shots in that game, tied for second with forward De’Andre Hunter. It was nearly half the attempts he took in the two previous games (26.0 field goal attempts per game).