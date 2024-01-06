Kendrick Perkins bashes the Atlanta Hawks for disappointing season, following a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

It's become more and more common for former professional athletes to bash teams that are struggling. Throughout the NBA landscape, there are a couple of players who now hold the media microphone and use it to give their thoughts. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins chose to use that power against the Atlanta Hawks, when he took his frustrations to X, sending a message to the Hawks.

“It’s time for the Hawks to make you tough decisions!!! They have been one of the biggest disappointments this season. Somebody needs a change of scenery. Carry on tho…,” said Perkins, via X.

The Hawks are currently the No. 11 team in the Eastern Conference with a 14-20 record. They continue to find ways to lose the game, rather than rallying to find victory. While the Hawks have competed in the Playoffs in recent seasons, there's certainly been a decline in Atlanta. Everything has gone downhill since their Conference Finals appearance in 2021. That success came with a new head coach and a new lineup than they have now.

Trae Young may serve as the scoring leader and clutch player down the stretch, but the Hawks lack an identity. Perkins' argument may have some truth to it. Perkins spoke on his opinion after the Hawks blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers, giving up 150 points. The Hawks were walloped from the start of the game and kept their heads down the entire matchup. They headed into halftime of the game down 78-54 and the Pacers never looked back. The frustration around the league with a Hawks team that seems to be losing its course is rising.