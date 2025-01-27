The Atlanta Hawks will be going into Minnesota to face the Timberwolves with half of their roster up in the air due to injuries. Trae Young is already listed as out with right hamstring tightness, as well as Jalen Johnson who missed the last game with a left shoulder injury.

De'Andre Hunter, Zaccharie Risacher, and Larry Nance Jr. are questionable to suit up, and if they don't the Hawks recalled Keaton Wallace, Mouhamed Gueye, and Dominick Barlow from their G-League team to step in if need be.

This is not the first time that the Hawks have had a lengthy injury report, and the last time they were able to beat the Chicago Bulls with the help of Wallace and Daeqwon Plowden. If Hunter, Risacher, and Nance can't go, the Hawks will be hoping to have that same success when they played the Bulls.

Hawks continue to deal with injuries

After being 22-19 and sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks have lost their last four games and are dealing with injuries to most of their key players. Trae Young hasn't looked right the past few games, and it may be because of his hamstring which is why he's ruled out against the Timberwolves. Zaccaharie Risacher has missed the past six games with a left adductor strain, and this is the first time since the injury he's been upgraded to questionable.

De'Andre Hunter missed the last game with an illness and should be back soon, while Larry Nance Jr. recently returned from a long absence due to a right hand injury that he needed surgery on.

The one injury that everyone is holding their breath on is Jalen Johnson's left shoulder, which he injured in their game against the Toronto Raptors. Days later, the Hawks put out a short statement on his status.

“Forward Jalen Johnson left Thursday night’s game vs. Toronto after sustaining a left shoulder injury during the second quarter,” the Hawks said. “He will be listed as out as he undergoes further medical testing and evaluation. His injury and status will be updated as appropriate.”

If Johnson is out for an extended period of time, the Hawks may be in trouble. Johnson has been one of the best players on the team this season, and he does almost everything on the court. The Hawks also have a tough schedule coming up, so losing him would be devastating to their chances of trying to climb back up into the standings as they're currently on a losing streak.