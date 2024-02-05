Count GloRilla among those shocked by Trae Young's All-Star snub.

On Saturday evening, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks picked up their fourth straight win with an epic overtime victory over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Curry nearly set a career high in this one with 60 (!) points, but Young poured in 35 of his own, helping lead Atlanta to the victory in the inter-conference matchup.

Courtside at the game was none other than popular rapper GloRilla, who took the time to sit down with Bally Sports: Hawks' Tabitha Turner-Wilking to discuss Trae Young's recently shocking snub from the All-Star game.

“Trae Young should be an All-Star, right?” wondered Turner-Wilkins.

“Trae Young is awesome. He's fantastic,” responded GlorIlla.

GloRilla is just the latest person who was surprised by Young's snub when the results of the voting were announced this past Thursday evening, with names like Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks shockingly making the cut ahead of arguably the most talented offensive engine in the Eastern Conference.

Ironically enough, it was the same NBA head coaches who routinely direct their teams to trap Young before he even steps across halfcourt, as Steve Kerr's Warriors did on Saturday evening, who were also evidently of the opinion that Young is not deserving of the third All-Star bid of his career, despite averages north of 27 points and 10 assists per game.

Although the logic is fallacious and contradictory, lack of team success was largely viewed as the reason for Young's snub, but the Hawks are making inroads into the Eastern Conference playoff picture with their current winning streak.