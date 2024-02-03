Trae Young is playing with a vengeance at the moment

Year after year, the NBA All-Star game gathers the best players in the league for a highlight-filled weekend. It's a treat for fans, as they get to see their favorite players put on a show in front of sold-out crowds. For the stars themselves, it's a chance to enjoy and take a break from the stresses of the hectic season. Still, the selection process for the festivities isn't all joy and smiles. Just ask Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

Young, just like several others, has been dubbed by many as a snub for this year's All-Star game. Despite putting up stellar numbers throughout the season, the point guard was excluded from the final selection of reserves. And just hours ago, “Ice Trae” let everyone know how he felt with a post on X (Twitter).

“Born a Star, still a star…Always will be a star,” Young captioned the post.

Born a Star, still a Star.. Always will be a Star 💫 #WeMove pic.twitter.com/7PWm9o9f72 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 3, 2024

Trae Young's latest outing adds to his high-scoring season

At the moment, the Hawks star is averaging 27.1 points and 11 assists per game. So far, Young already has 20 games this season where he's scored 30+ points. Back in November, the sharpshooting guard tallied a season-high 45 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

Furthermore, Young's Friday night showing against the Phoenix Suns was probably his way of venting his ire for the recent snub. In front of the Atlanta faithful, Young dropped 32 points and dished out 15 assists, swishing seven three-pointers throughout the ordeal. In addition, the guard's 32-point night was the result of an efficient 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the field.

As crazy as it sounds, Trae Young's exclusion from Indianapolis could just be the motivating factor that will unlock his game to another level moving forward.