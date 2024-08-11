Team USA won gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics thanks to a 98-87 victory over France in their gold medal game on Saturday. And while it was certainly a team effort, a flurry of threes from Stephen Curry late in the game put the game to rest for the Americans, while also serving as a reminder that Curry is the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever seen.

Curry scored all 24 of his points on his eight three-point makes, as he paced Team USA in both scoring and three-point shooting. While there was a lot to take in in the wake of Curry's ridiculous shooting spree to end this game, overlooked in the madness was the fact that Team USA set an Olympic final record with 18 three-pointers made in this game.

“They made 18 three-pointers in the Final, the most by any team in a final of an Olympic tournament. It was their 10th game with 15+ three-pointers at the Olympics, at least seven games more than any other team, ever.” – FIBA

Stephen Curry's lights out three-point shooting takes center stage for Team USA

Curry simply could not miss down the stretch of this game, and while he helped Team USA win a gold medal, he also helped them set a crazy record in the process too. When looking back on his frantic scoring outburst, Curry admitted that he even managed to impress himself with his last three-point shot, which he buried over the outstretched arm of Victor Wembanyama.

Curry has had a lot of legendary performances throughout his career, but his outing against France with a gold medal on the line surely won't be forgotten about for quite some time, especially since he helped his team set a record in the process. While the Golden State Warriors as a whole might be struggling, this served as a great reminder that Curry is still at the top of his game.