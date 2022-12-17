By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

When talking about the best Atlanta Hawks players of all time, the first names that often come to mind are Bob Pettit, Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo to name a few. However, with the way Trae Young is playing, he has a legitimate chance to be in that conversation as well.

In fact, Young is quickly climbing the ladder as the best player in franchise history. On Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, he even achieved a feat that only a few other Hawks have done–so few that you could count them in one hand!

Ice Trae needed just five field goals in the game to breach the 2500 mark, and he did so right in the first quarter of the contest. In doing so, he became just the fourth player in team history to have 2500 field goals while making 7,500 points and 2,800 assists. He joins the likes of Mookie Blaylock, Eddie Johnson and Lenny Wilkens in the exclusive list.

Trae Young has been struggling with his shot in recent weeks, but it’s clear he’s not letting it bother him and prevent him from continuously shooting the ball whenever he can.

Hopes are high that he can finally play with more consistency and get out of his shooting slump. And after his historic outing on Friday, there’s definitely a good chance that he will.

After the Hornets, the Hawks play the Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons to cap off the week and before their Christmas break.