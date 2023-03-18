A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Trae Young played a key role in the Atlanta Hawks’ 127-119 win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Young even came up with a game-sealing steal on Curry late in the contest that prompted a savage finger-wag celebration from the Hawks star. Atlanta is back in action on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, and at this point, it appears that they will need to deal against Gregg Popovich’s men without Trae Young in the mix.

Trae Young injury status vs. Spurs

Young has popped up on the injury report following the Hawks’ big win over the Warriors. Atlanta has listed their star point guard as questionable to play against the Spurs due to a right knee contusion. It doesn’t sound very serious, which could indicate that the Hawks are merely considering giving Trae a night off against a struggling Spurs side.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apart from the fact that the Spurs are literally the worst team in the West with an 18-52 record, San Antonio has also listed pretty much their entire roster for Sunday’s clash. Devonte’ Graham, Jeremy Sochan, Charles Bassey, and Khem Birch have all already been ruled out against the Hawks. Zach Collins and Doug McDermott are both questionable, while Keita Bates-Diop is doubtful to play.

As for the Hawks, they are still fighting for positioning out in the East. Atlanta currently has a 35-35 record and is eighth in the conference. They are just three games ahead of the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers, though, who are currently tied for the 11th seed in the East. At this point, Trae Young and Co. will still need to fight for their place in the playoffs.