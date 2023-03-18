A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Another day, another loss for the Golden State Warriors. The defending champs’ road woes continued on Friday after suffering a 127-119 defeat at the hands of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Stephen Curry had another noteworthy performance in this one, leading the Dubs with 31 points, but in the end, NBA Twitter was more than happy to pin the blame on the Warriors talisman amid his fourth-quarter meltdown.

Simply put, Curry wasn’t very good down the stretch for Golden State. It’s as if he ran out of gas as the Hawks pretty much cruised to victory on their own home floor. The keyboard warriors over on Twitter didn’t hold back in their savagery toward the GOAT shooter:

Curry and Klay in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/bEqqrr6N09 — AY(Mr. Plain)🇸🇴 (@ayknowsball) March 18, 2023

maybe if curry was clutch they’d be better pic.twitter.com/rOfyPYdjgt — save us lebron (@Cursed6ix) March 18, 2023

Curry in the clutch pic.twitter.com/tnt34vbvdc — Raps gen (@RaptorsGen) March 18, 2023

Curry failure pic.twitter.com/yZWUaXtOhF — Nic Claxton fanatic (@TrolledByNets) March 18, 2023

Steph obviously had one of those off nights on Friday, and unsurprisingly, the haters had a field day on Twitter. For what it’s worth, Curry still finished with 31 points on 12-of-27 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes of action. The former back-to-back MVP went just 4-of-13 from distance, though, and he committed six turnovers — including a costly one with less than a minute remaining in the game that pretty much sealed the deal for the Hawks.

Stephen Curry and the rest of the crew will need to dust themselves off quickly, with a highly-anticipated matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies coming up on Saturday. The bad news for Golden State is that it’s going to be another road game for them as they play the third contest of their current five-game road trip. Then again, there’s no better place to snap their 10-game road losing streak than in Memphis.