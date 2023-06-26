Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young shared a rather emotional message on Monday after the team traded his running mate John Collins to the Utah Jazz.

In a farewell message for the high-flyer, Young couldn't help but look back at all the “crazy memories” they had in their time together in Atlanta. Collins joined the Hawks in 2017 as the No. 19 pick in the draft, while Young came a year later as a Top 5 pick.

Young also shared several photos of him and Collins, captioning his post: “Too many crazyyy memories together! Brothers for Life.”

🥂To many crazyyy memories together!

Brothers for Life♾ 💪🏽 X ❄️ pic.twitter.com/mt5MYaDpk7 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trae Young and John Collins were once a promising duo, but they were never able to really bring much success to the Hawks. It didn't help that Collins' role with the team had steadily declined over the years. From being a double-double machine that averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds in 2019-20, Collins ended his sixth season with the franchise putting up just 13.1 points and 6.5 boards.

Collins had long been frustrated with the Hawks, and with his name being thrown in trade rumors for some time already, it was really just a matter of time before he's moved.

The Hawks sent him to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick in what many deem as a salary-dumping move. Collins now gets a fresh start with a Utah team that's looking to fast-track its rebuild.

As for Ice Tare and the Hawks, they got some flexibility after moving Collins' massive contract. Hopefully, the team will be able to use it to bring some more help for Young.