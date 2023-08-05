Last season was a bit of a step back for the Atlanta Hawks. After making it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 and then again making the playoffs in 2022, this past season they finished at 41-41. Although they made it through the play-in and grabbed the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, they still ended up falling in the first round to the Boston Celtics. They finally moved John Collins after a couple of seasons of trade chatter. They let go of head coach Nate McMillian during the season, and now they have Quinn Synder at the helm. In fact, Snyder's presence is the main reason why star point guard Trae Young believes the Hawks will be good next season as he mentioned on a recent appearance on former NBA player Gilbert Arenas' show.

"I know [the Hawks] can be special… The thing about us is having Quin [Snyder]. He's such a smart coach… There's a lot of new things that we're gonna be adding to our team. It may surprise some people." —Trae Young (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/dr1Qxf5ACy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 5, 2023

“We can be special, and for me I don't necessarily like talking about it a lot. . .it's different for me talking about it, but I know we can special,” Young said. “After going through the year that we did, we knew there was going to be some adjustment periods. . .I think the thing about us is having Quinn. He's such a smart coach, when it comes to offense, it's not going to be the same. Since I've been in the league it's been a lot of just me in pick and rolls. . .there's a lot of new things we're going to be adding to our team. It may surprise some people.”

This past season, Trae Young suited up in 73 games for the Hawks averaging 26.2 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.