Trae Young can't wait to head down to Mexico. Young and the Hawks have been scheduled by the NBA to play in Mexico City against the Orlando Magic in a regular-season game on Nov. 9. Upon hearing the news, the Hawks star point guard hopped on Twitter and expressed his excitement over it.

This will be fun ! See ya soon 🇲🇽🏀 https://t.co/sItgfWtQDd — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 26, 2023

Young has even started to practice his Spanish in anticipation of Atlanta's trip to Mexico City.

“no puedo esperar para ir a Mexico (I can't wait to go to Mexico),” tweeted Trae Young.

While this game will be the Magic's fourth game in Mexico, it will be just the first time for the Hawks, so it's an opportunity Young and company are not going to take for granted.

This matchup seems to be favorable for the Hawks based on the fact that they defeated Orlando three times in four meetings back in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, including one on the road. Young played in all four of those contests and averaged 27.8 points, 14.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and only 29.4 percent from behind the arc.

The Magic, on the other hand, will bring along an intriguing cast of talented young players led by Polo Banchero, who won the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

According to the NBA's website, the Hawks-Magic game will be shown live in Mexico via the NBA League Pass, ESPN, Star+, and RUDNI.

Atlanta, which is coming off a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, is looking to take a big step forward in Quin Snyder's first full season as the team's head coach.