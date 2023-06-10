If there is one rising star outside the Atlanta Hawks that Trae Young is excited to watch next season, it's none other than Orlando Magic youngster Paolo Banchero.

In the latest episode of his “From the Point” podcast, Young talked about how it's always tough to play the Magic throughout the 2022-23 campaign because of all the talent they have and with Banchero leading the way. Ice Trae then proceeded to share his prediction that Banchero is only going to be better in his sophomore year as he continues to be the head of the snake for Orlando.

“There's a lot of really good rookies that played this year. I'm about to go with the rookie of the year, Paolo,” Young said when asked which player he's most excited to watch aside from Hawks rookie AJ Griffin.

“I mean, just seeing him average, what he did this year, Orlando was no slouch. Like, when you played Orlando, you knew you were going to have a tough game because you had the Wagner Twins. Markelle played really well from this year. And then Paolo, you can tell he's their franchise guy going forward. He's a leader, so I'm looking to see what he does. Usually them really good players make that second year jump, so I'm looking to see what he does.”

True enough, as Trae Young said, it's hard not to get excited about Paolo Banchero considering the historic rookie season he had. He broke plenty of records in his first year, often seeing himself mentioned along with the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. There is no denying that the Magic star had one of the best NBA debuts ever, and if he can build off that, then fans are in for a treat in 2023-24.

Of course nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, but hopes are high that Young's prediction of seeing Banchero's second-year jump will become a reality.