Trae Young did everything he can to carry the Atalanta Hawks in their NBA Playoffs opening-round series against the mighty Boston Celtics. He came close too, but in the end, his heroics just wasn’t enough against a powerhouse Celtics side.

Despite his season ultimately ending in disappointment, Trae Young is staying positive. There’s no denying that the Hawks star is feeling bitterly disappointed right now, but at the same time, Trae is already looking ahead:

Year 5..

Thank you for all the ups & downs, all the lessons I learned & WE learned as a team.

Trust me, it’s really only up from here🚀 Season can’t come back fast enough.. but until then, the work continues

SZN6 NXT! 🙏🏽❄️🖤💯 pic.twitter.com/wSgxNhX2Kg — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 28, 2023

Trae Young also sent a special shoutout to the city of Atlanta as well as the state of Georgia in the photos he included in his tweet above. The Together 404 mantra has been a representation of the Hawks’ battle cry this season as it tips its hat to the 404 area code in Atlanta. Clearly, Young is showing a lot of love for his city here.

Be that as it may, it’s going to be a very interesting summer for the Hawks — Trae Young included. It wasn’t too long ago this season that the 24-year-old himself was linked to some nasty trade rumors amid the turmoil in Atlanta. That appears to be water under the bridge now, though, but at this point, you just never know. Apart from Trae, there could be a major reshuffling ahead for the Hawks roster after yet another disappointing season.

For what it’s worth, Trae Young signed a massive five-year extension with the Hawks in 2021 worth $173 million. It is intended to keep him in Atlanta through 2027.