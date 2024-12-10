ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hawks visit the Knicks on Wednesday! These two teams are both playing well entering this game. Both teams are coming off losses but can rebound and get a big win in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Hawks have been playing well recently and can make some noise in the East. Their keys are Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, who are powering this offense this year. The Hawks restructured their team and have been playing well recently after a slow start to the year. They can make a statement in this spot and keep winning in the NBA Cup toward that bonus.

The Knicks have been red-hot after a slower start to the season. Their keys are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns because they have been the offensive spark plugs for a team that struggled last year. The Knicks have the talent to compete in the East this season. This should be an interesting matchup because the Knicks are red-hot next to the Hawks, and this is a big test at home.

Here are the Hawks-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Knicks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

New York Knicks: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 236 (-114)

Under: 236 (-106)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has been a solid unit so far this year. They are eighth in scoring at 117.5 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.3% from the field, and 23rd in three-point shooting at 34.1% from behind the arc. Then, eight players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Trae Young leading at 20.9 points per game. Young also leads the team in assists at 12.2 per game, the best in the entire NBA. Young is the best player on the Hawks and makes this team go. Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have been great off the wing for Atlanta. This offense has pieces that can score on the Knicks. The issue is whether Young and the offense can sustain the physicality of the Knicks in this game.

The Hawks' defense has been awful this season. They are 28th in points allowed at 119.8 points per game, 47.1% from the field, and 38.7% from behind the arc. Down low, Jalen Johnson leads the way in rebounding this season with 9.9 per game. Then, he also leads in blocks at 1.1 and is one of two Hawks averaging at least one block per game. Finally, four players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Dyson Daniels leading at 3.2. This defense has been a liability this year, and they get a huge matchup against Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who are a big duo in the backcourt and down low. They do not have the talent to match up, so the Knicks have the physicality edge and might have the ability to get to the basket at will.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has taken a big jump this year. They are seventh in scoring at 118 points per game, second in field goal percentage at 50%, and second in three-point shooting at 39.8% from behind the arc. Then, six players on the Knicks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jalen Brunson leading at 25.4 points per game, but Karl-Anthony Towns is just behind with 25.2 points per game. Then, Brunson also leads the way in assists at 7.7 per game. Brunson is the key for the Knicks on offense because he makes this team go, but Karl-Anthony Towns has been great since coming over in the offseason and has helped make things much easier for him. This offense has been improved, and they get a great matchup against a struggling offense like the Hawks. Atlanta does not offer much resistance on defense as a team.

The Knicks' defense has been great this season. They allowed 111.1 points per game, 46.7% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the way in rebounding this season with 13.2 per game. Then, one player averages over one block per game, with OG Anunoby leading at one per game. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, and Anunoby is also the leader in steals with 1.6 per game. This defense is the key for the Knicks all year and in this game. The Knicks have the talent to slow down and potentially shut down the Hawks on offense. The Hawks are difficult to defend with their balance and how they move the ball, but the Knicks have shown they can slow all kinds of teams down this year.

Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team because they can play defense. The Hawks have proven they can score with anyone this year, but they have one of the worst defenses in the NBA. The Knicks are one of the poster teams in the NBA for playing physically. They will also have the two best players on the court, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks will be too physical for the Hawks, and they should win, cover at home, and advance in the NBA Cup.

Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -7.5 (-110)