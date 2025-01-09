ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are both struggling to find consistency this year. They are coming off a last-second win against the Jazz, while the Suns were upset against the Hornets in their last game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Suns prediction and pick.

The Hawks have talent but can not find any sort of consistency as a team. They are 19-18 and won their last game on a buzzer-beater against the Jazz. Trae Young is the biggest key for the Hawks, but Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have also been a great support system on the win. This is a big game against a Suns team that feels like they are in limbo and are struggling in their own right.

The Suns have disappointed almost as much as they did last year. They sit at 16-19 despite having stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, but they have been unable to put it together. A big trade might be on the horizon for the Suns, but in the meantime, they still have more talent than the Hawks and can get a big win at home, where they desperately need to find some success.

Here are the Hawks-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Suns Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +6 (-112)

Moneyline: +194

Phoenix Suns: -6 (-108)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Southeast/AZ Family

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has been a solid unit so far this year. They are sixth in scoring at 117.3 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.4% from the field, and 19th in three-point shooting at 35.2% from behind the arc. Seven players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Trae Young leading at 22.6 points per game. Young also leads the team in assists at 12.2 per game, the best in the entire NBA.

Young is the best player on the Hawks and makes this team go, especially after a buzzer-beater in his last game. Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have been great off the wing for Atlanta and support Young and this offense. The Suns are going through the motions on defense, so expect the Hawks to score in this game.

The Suns' defense has fallen off a cliff and is inconsistent. They are 19th in points allowed, at 113.9 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage allowed, at 46.4%, and 21st in three-point field goal percentage defense, at 36.3%. Jusuf Nurkic is the leading rebounder at 9.2, but he was just benched, so Durant and Mason Plumlee have more of a spotlight on them down low, with 6.5 and 6.3 rebounds per game, respectively. Durant also leads in blocks, at 1.3 per game.

Finally, four Suns are averaging at least one steal per game, with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker tied for the team lead with 1.1 per game. This defense has a bad matchup against this Atlanta offense, and due to the lineup issues, the Hawks should score at will, despite it being in Phoenix.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' defense has been awful this season. They are 28th in points allowed at 119.8 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage allowed at 47.4% from the field, and 30th in three-point defense at 38.4% from behind the arc. Down low, Jalen Johnson leads the way in rebounding this season with 10.1 per game.

He also leads Atlanta in blocks at 1.1. Finally, four players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Dyson Daniels leading at 3.1. This defense has been a liability this year, and this matchup against the Suns is a bad one to get right against. The Suns have a great offense and should match Atlanta bucket for bucket at home.

The Suns' offense has been good but should still be much better. They are 17th in points per game at 111.8 points, 10th in field goal percentage at 46.8%, and seventh in three-point shooting at 37.5% from behind the arc.

Six Suns are averaging over double digits. Durant has been the best player on the team so far, scoring 27.4 points per game. Booker is just behind at 24.6 points per game. Booker also leads the team in assists with 6.8 per game, while Jones is just behind with 6.1 per game. This offense should be able to score at will against a bad Hawks defense despite the lineup issues.

Final Hawks-Suns Prediction & Pick

Given how bad each defense is, this should be a high-scoring game. The Suns are the better team, and despite the noise surrounding them, they should win this game and get back on track. Durant and Booker are the big difference-makers for Phoenix. The Suns win and cover to bounce back after a loss to the Hornets.

Final Hawks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -6 (-108)