The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at the Chase Center, with both teams seeking to solidify their standings. The Hawks, currently 7-8, are looking to continue their winning ways after a 109-108 victory on the road against the Kings while relying heavily on Trae Young, who averages 23.9 points and 11.6 assists per game. Their success hinges on their ability to maintain offensive efficiency and improve their defensive consistency against a potent Warriors lineup.

The Warriors, boasting a strong 10-3 record, just had a three-game winning streak snapped after a 99-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. They will aim to leverage their home-court advantage to get back on track this Wednesday night. Stephen Curry, also averaging 23 points per game, leads a well-rounded squad that excels in three-point shooting and ball movement. With the Hawks struggling defensively at times this season, the Warriors’ sharpshooting and depth make them favorites in this matchup. Expect an exciting game filled with high-paced action and strategic plays from both sides.

Here are the Hawks-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Atlanta Hawks: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Golden State Warriors: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are primed to defeat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, leveraging their offensive depth and recent momentum. With Trae Young leading the charge, averaging 23.9 points and 11.6 assists per game, the Hawks possess the firepower to challenge the Warriors' defense. Additionally, Jalen Johnson's emergence as a versatile scorer and rebounder (19.4 points and 10 rebounds per game) adds another layer of threat. The Hawks' ability to push the pace and create open looks from beyond the arc will be crucial against a Warriors team that has shown vulnerability when pressured.

Defensively, the Hawks must tighten their rotations to contain Stephen Curry, who is averaging 23 points per game. However, Atlanta's recent focus on improving their defensive schemes could pay dividends. The Warriors have struggled with consistency at times this season, particularly on the road. The Hawks are well-positioned to exploit Golden State's weaknesses and capitalize on their home-court advantage. If Atlanta can maintain their offensive rhythm and improve defensively, they will secure a vital victory against a formidable opponent.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are in a great spot to come away with a victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, using their superior offensive firepower and defensive prowess to their advantage in this matchup. The Warriors, boasting a strong 10-3 record, have been on a roll prior to their three-point loss to the Clippers. Their success stems from their three-point shooting, averaging 16.3 treys per game at an impressive 39% clip. Stephen Curry, the team's cornerstone, continues to dazzle with 23 points per game and 42.7% from beyond the arc, creating offensive opportunities for his teammates. The Warriors' balanced attack, featuring contributions from Buddy Hield (16.9 PPG) and Jonathan Kuminga (14.0 PPG), presents a multi-faceted challenge that the Hawks' defense, which allows 119.5 points per game (third-worst in the NBA), will struggle to contain.

Defensively, the Warriors have been formidable, allowing just 110.1 points per game (eighth-best in the league). This defensive wall, anchored by Draymond Green's versatility and leadership, will be crucial in containing Trae Young and the Hawks' offense. The Warriors' rebounding advantage, ranking second in the league with 48.7 rebounds per game compared to Atlanta's 43.4, will be pivotal in controlling the pace and limiting second-chance opportunities for the Hawks. With the Warriors' championship pedigree, home-court advantage at Chase Center, and their ability to exploit the Hawks' defensive weaknesses, Golden State is well-positioned to extend their winning streak and solidify their standing atop the Western Conference.

Final Hawks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Golden State Warriors are favored to defeat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at the Chase Center. With a potent offense led by Stephen Curry and a strong supporting cast, the Warriors excel in three-point shooting and ball movement, making them a tough matchup for the Hawks. While Trae Young will look to lead Atlanta's charge, the Warriors' solid defense and rebounding advantage will limit the Hawks' scoring opportunities. Expect a high-paced game, but with their home-court advantage and championship experience, the Warriors should secure a victory, get back to their winning ways, and cover the spread at home on Wednesday night.

Final Hawks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -8.5 (-110), Over 237 (-110)