ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Hawks head to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hawks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Wizards Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -186

Washington Wizards: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Through the first four games, the Hawks have scored the seventh-most points per game with 117.0. It is no surprise that Trae Young is at the forefront of that. Young is averaging 26.5 points and 10.8 assists per game so far this season. He is playing some of his best basketball, and that should continue Wednesday night.

The Hawks have already played the Wizards once this season. In that game, Atlanta was able to put up 119 points. Now, they did lose the game, but scoring 119 points is usually enough to grab a win. In fact, the Hawks have won their other two games when they put up that many points. If they can have another good offensive game, they will not lose another game.

The Hawks lead the NBA in free throws attempted per game. They average 37.3 free throws per game. The problem is Atlanta has the 11th-lowest free throw percentage in the NBA. The Hawks get their chances at the charity stripe, meaning they love to drive to the hoop, and create contact. If the Hawks can make their free throws in this game, they will be able to pull off the win on the road.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wizards beat the Hawks in their last game on Monday. They played their best game of the early season, and they will have to do it again. Washington shot over 47 percent from three-point range in the win. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma accounted for 11 of the 21 threes made. If the Wizards can make their threes in this game, they will be able to get their first home win.

The Wizards hitting their threes in the game against the Hawks is not surprising, though. Atlanta is allowing teams to shoot the highest percent from beyond the arc this season, and they are allowing the most threes per game. Atlanta struggles to close out on the open shooters, and they are very content just letting teams shoot the three ball.

The Wizards need to force some turnovers in this game. The Hawks average 16 turnovers a game, so it should not be too hard. Atlanta had 16 turnovers in the last game against the Wizards, and Washington scored 22 points off those mishaps. If the Wizards can take care of the ball themselves, and find a way to score off turnovers, they will be able to win.

Final Hawks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Wizards were able to pull off the win in their first game against the Hawks this season. I do not think they will be able to do it twice in a row, though. The Wizards can not be expected to score over 120 points again on Wednesday. I will take the Hawks to win this game straight up.

Final Hawks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Hawks ML (-186)