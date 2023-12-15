Hayden Christensen, hot off his appearance in Ahsoka, doesn't rule out the possibility of returning to Star Wars again.

Hayden Christensen recently reprised the role of Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka. That seemed to rejuvenate him and he seems down to return to Star Wars.

Another return to the galaxy far, far away?

On a recent appearance on the Dagobah Dispatch, Entertainment Weekly's Star Wars podcast, Christensen didn't rule out a return to the galaxy far, far away.

“I would love to get to do more, I would love to get to continue with Star Wars,” Christensen revealed. “We'll see. I don't know what the future holds, if such an opportunity presents itself, I'll be there with a big smile on my face. If it doesn't, I feel really grateful for getting to come back and do the work that I did, both in Obi-Wan [Kenobi] and Ahsoka.”

Hayden Christensen got his big break playing Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. He played the role in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith before leaving the role behind. In 2022, Christensen made his return, playing Anakin and Darth Vader and getting to square off with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi once more.

Then, in 2023, Christensen once again returned to Star Wars. This time, he appeared as Anakin to finish his training with his Padawan, Ahsoka.

Who knows what the future holds for Christensen and Star Wars. It's entirely possible that Ahsoka is the send-off that Christensen deserved from the series. That said, if they can find a way for him to return, it's unlikely fans will root against it happening.