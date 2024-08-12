Livingstone College alumna Quanera Hayes is returning home as a Gold Medalist! At 32 years old, Hayes secured her first Olympic medal as a member of the USA track team in the women’s 4x400m relay. Hayes ran an impressive 51.27-second split on the first leg, propelling the team to victory and achieving the second-fastest time in history. This victory also marked Team USA’s eighth consecutive gold in this event.

Hayes's journey to the top began at Livingstone College, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Salisbury, North Carolina. A native of Hope Mills, NC, Hays stood out in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) from 2012-2015, earning her multiple conference titles and creating a name for herself as a dominant force in the collegiate track.

After graduating in from Livingstone, she didn't just stop there. She continued her athletic career and made a transition to her first U.S. National Championship in 2017. Her winning recognized her as one of the top leading 400-meter runners in the country, providing a sharp rise to her career.

The Livingstone alum qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where she defeated 11-time gold, track and field athlete Allyson Felix, during the trials. However, during the official games, which were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she finished in seventh place. Regardless, she set a personal record of 49.72 seconds and used a 49.78 second time to win at the 2021 Trials.

In a recent interview with a local news station WCNC Charlotte, the olympian expressed her hopes for the eventful weekend ahead, “We're going to see. In my race before last, I ran my fastest time since 2021, which is 50.44. That right there put us in a good mental space. My body's coming back. We're getting there.”

Following the Tokyo Olympics, Hayes selected the arrival of her second child and shared a special moment with her oldest son during the trials. she admitted that juggling motherhood and being an Olympian is challenging, but Hayes finds that they're are ways to make it work.