HBCU fans on Twitter/X are voicing their thoughts on the potential impact of Morehouse's move from the SIAC to the MEAC.

There have been rumors swirling in the online HBCU community about Morehouse College joining the Mideastern Athletic Conference in the near future. Morehouse currently competes in Division II in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and served as a founding member of the conference in 1913. Although there's been no official decision or announcement of the Maroon Tigers making the jump to Division I, it's been a widely discussed topic on several HBCU platforms. However, the talk hit a fever pitch this week.

A D1 Atlanta HBCU is gold. Y’all don’t think Morehouse will be competitive when it’s in an area that has some of the best high school football, basketball and baseball programs in the country. — Jay Beezy (@westhell4life) February 1, 2024

Morehouse alumni may care less about sports (especially football) than Howard. Saying Morehouse is a good add to an athletic conference is like bragging on the silk napkins, ice sculptures & live jazz band in a burger joint that serves USDA Utility quality beef Everything is… https://t.co/gefITcPCk2 — J the Wakandan 🐅🇨🇩🇨🇬 (@JtheBizDev) February 1, 2024

I disagree— I’ve watched the fan base become disengaged over the years but not care— nah.

Morehouse has a proud history.

in the 2000s they were competing in the NCAA DII playoffs… The power structure of certain private schools can oftentimes make their alumni base seem Mute. https://t.co/xEfYrqbrV4 — D2 HBCU Football Guy (@D2HBCUFOOTBALL) February 1, 2024

It’s a lot of talk about Morehouse and their funding of athletics. But umm, be clear, during times that they do fund— they fund with the best and they are hell to beat.

When they do head to the MEAC… just hope a well funded Morehouse doesn’t cause if they do… a whole lotta Ls pic.twitter.com/0GzsLYCeSm — D2 HBCU Football Guy (@D2HBCUFOOTBALL) February 1, 2024

Bro, Morehouse is a $400M+ endowment private HBCU in a Top 5 market in the US, with a Football stadium that has a larger capacity than 2 current members of the MEAC. There’s quite literally may be no D2 HBCU more viable or with deeper pockets to move to D1. — HBCU Nightly (@HBCUNightly) January 31, 2024

The conversation of Morehouse moving to Division I and possibly the MEAC will continue to rage on until the day that the transition is officially announced. The potential for greatness at Division I Morehouse is limitless with a stronger, reaffirmed dedication to athletics and the necessary infrastructure to compete against other FCS contenders.