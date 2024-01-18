The Howard University Bison emerged victorious against the Morehouse Tigers in an exhilarating game held at Burr Gymnasium on MLK Day.

Howard University escaped with a close win over perennial SIAC contender Morehouse College on MLK Day. The Tigers fought valiantly but lost in a 78-72 contest.

MLK Day symbolizes the profound significance of the Civil Rights Movement and commemorates the invaluable contributions Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made towards advancing the rights of the Black community. His enduring legacy continues to profoundly impact both of the institutions involved in this game. Notably, both teams displayed a remarkable sense of determination, delivering an instant classic that resonated deeply within the HBCU community.

The Bison's victory can be attributed to the outstanding performances of Seth Towns, Marcus Dockery, and Bryce Harris. Meanwhile, the Tigers showcased their strength through stellar displays from Cedric Taylor III, Amahn Decker, and Damion Mitchell.

Seth Towns scored 27 points in the contest as well as ensured a double-double by getting 10 rebounds on the night while Marcus Dockery dropped 16 points and went for a Wendy's four for four at the free throw line, and Bryce Harris almost gained a double-double double dropping 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds. The Bison as a unit shot almost 50 percent from the field with a field goal percentage of 47.2 percent as well as 34.6 percent from the three-point line. Then they shot 90.5 percent from the free-throw line. The Bison's leading scorers played a huge role in the Bison edging out the Tigers, who had a strong showing of their own.

The Tigers' Cedric Taylor III scored 21 points while Amahn Decker dropped 17 points on 55 percent shooting and Damion Mitchell scored 10 points. The house as a squad shot 40 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three. Their troubles came at the free throw line only shooting 72.2 percent.

That was the difference between the Tigers and the Bison as well as the stellar performance that the Bison had from the three-point line. However, the Tigers played an extremely impressive game as they outscored the Bison in Bench points (Tigers with 20 and Bison with 10), the paint (Tigers with 34 and the Bison with 24), and fast break points (10 to six). Both teams scored 15 second chance points.

The Bison are now 8-11 on the season and will host the Norfolk State Spartans inside of the Burr in their next matchup in MEAC Action on Saturday, Jan. 20th while the Tigers are now 8-6 and will host the Benedict College Tigers in Forbes Arena in their next matchup on Thursday, Jan. 18th.