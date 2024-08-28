The anticipation is palpable as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff ( prepares to kick off its football season this Thursday. But for UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton, this game is more than just the first match of the season; it’s a crucial opportunity to gauge his team’s preparedness and secure vital financial support for the university.

In a candid discussion during Monday’s SWAC Coaches Call, Hampton addressed the significant resource disparity between the two teams. “We’ve got 63 scholarships; they’ve got 85,” Hampton noted, acknowledging the uphill battle that lies ahead.

Despite the Razorbacks’ 4-8 record last season, Hampton is under no illusions about the challenge his team faces.

“We're excited to see how we look,” Hampton remarked, expressing confidence in his returning starters, particularly on defense. “We've got some returning starters back, ready to take that next jump, especially on defense where we hope to see improvements.”

For Hampton, playing against a Power Five opponent like Arkansas is essential not just for the exposure, but for the financial benefits it brings to UAPB. “We need these kinds of games,” Hampton emphasized. “It helps us financially. It helps us do the things that we need to do as a university. And again, I would always like a warm-up game before we play the best opponent.”

The Golden Lions will step onto the field this Thursday night with determination, as Hampton has meticulously prepared his team for this moment. In his first year at the helm of the program, the team went 2-9. Hampton looks to turn around is Golden Lions team and make them a force to be reckoned with in the SWAC

Yet, he’s quick to temper expectations of an upset, especially in light of last year’s unexpected victory by UAPB's Lady Lions basketball team over Arkansas. The Dawn Thornton-led team stunned the 8-2 Arkansas Razorbacks with a 74-70 comeback victory that electrified the HBCU world last Fall.

Following the win, Thornton spoke on her mentality going into the game.

“My dad used to tell me when I was playing college basketball, ‘They put their pants leg on one leg at a time like we do. We don’t even scratch the surface of what they have in Fayetteville. But one thing that we do have is a big heart and we have young women that don’t really care about stuff… They just want to come out and play hard and make a name for themselves.”

While Hampton is confident in his team, he understands that the circumstances of their week one matchup will be much different.

“It's football. Alright? It's 11 men against 11 men. At the end of the day, you talking about 60 minutes. You gotta look that man in the eye for 60 minutes and whup him time and time again,” Hampton stated, setting a realistic tone for the upcoming game.

Regardless of the outcome, Hampton is enthusiastic about the season and the strides his team has made. “We’ve had a really good camp,” he shared. “The players have worked hard, and the coaches have done a good job of coming together, figuring out what we are as a football team.”

Come Thursday night, the Golden Lions will take the field, ready to seize the opportunity and showcase their talent against the Razorbacks. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 7:30 PM EST.