HBCU star Jada Byers had another signature performance for Virginia Union in their 56-28 rout of Bowie State. The Panthers running back rushed for 348 yards and six touchdowns on 35 attempts. Byers outgained Bowie State’s runningback room by 81 yards on one less attempt.

His standout performance established a new school record and solidified his position as Virginia Union’s all-time leading rusher, amassing 5,311 career yards and surpassing Andre Braxton’s previous total of 5,008 yards from 1997-2000. But he wasn’t finished making history. His six rushing touchdowns broke Braxton’s former record of 63, bringing his own total to 66. Additionally, Byers set a new single-game record for rushing touchdowns, also breaking a 93-year-old record previously held by a trio of former Virginia Union players.

Byers spoke about setting the Virginia Union career rushing record, saying at the beginning of the season, “That is a career goal. Also, I just want to be here and stay healthy for a final season, and whatever I do is what I do.”

This isn’t Byers’s first time rushing for over 300 yards in one game. He rushed for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns against Valdosta State University in 2022 en route to an upset of the perennial Division II football powerhouse. His stellar play earned him consideration as a Harlon Hill trophy finalist in 2022 and he could be well on his way to being considered again in 2024.

Virginia Union head coach Dr. Alvin Parker spoke about the win and Jada’s historic day, saying, ”

“It was a great team win today. There were a bunch of millstones set today. I am extremely proud of Jada for his individual performance. The records he broke today have stood the test of time. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest in VUU history.”

Byers’s talent certainly deserves to be on the radar of NFL scouts who are looking for a runningback prospect who can be a game-changing talent. Parker believes in his potential at the next level as well, as he said in a quote obtained by the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

“I think he has some special stuff that he can do, that he can bring to any team. He has NFL talent. I think a lot of the things that you feel good about being an NFL player, and I’ve watched a few guys that make it to the NFL from this level, he has it. So, I think he does have the ability to play on Sundays.”

Byers looks to continue his stellar season as the Panthers host Bluefield State University in celebration of their homecoming.