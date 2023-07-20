New Livingstone football player Ben Coates III joins the Blue Bears with some big shoes to fill after transferring from Georgia Military College. Coates III is the son of Ben Coates, who had one of the best careers in Livingstone history.

Coates III's father played tight end for the Blue Bears and was a three-year letterman before being drafted by the New England Patriots in the 5th round of the 1991 draft.

As a tight end for the Patriots for nine seasons, Coates –aka “Winter” and “Technicolor Dream” — made the pro bowl five times and earned a first team All-Pro nod twice. The Patriots would later name him to their 50th anniversary team and to the Patriots Hall of Fame. He would go on to win the Super Bowl during the 2000 season with the Baltimore Ravens before retiring.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All in all, Coates finished his career with 5,555 yards and 50 touchdowns, retiring as the 4th leading receiving tight end in history. He was also named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and went on to coach the Livingstone football team following his retirement.

Ben Coates III will have quite some legacy to uphold as he comes to Livingstone. However, Coates III takes the challenge in stride, saying, “I’m up for the challenge. I come in here with a lot of weight on my shoulders … I’m ready for it, and I’m going to be better for it … I know my dad was that man,” per Kendrick Marshall of HBCU Sports.

Coates III will play tight end just like his father as well as defensive end after playing for Georgia Military College.