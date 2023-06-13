As Houston Texans offensive lineman and former Alabama State star Tytus Howard was presented with the Pro Player of The Year award by the Black College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta this past Saturday, he made sure to never forget his roots, and plans to continue to ‘put on for HBCUs'.

This presentation was a few days after the official announcement of the awardee by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on their Instagram page.

Expressing his gratitude on HBCU Gameday, Howard remarked, “To see that I was awarded this award this year, it's very valuable to me, to my family, to Alabama State University—being the first player to ever get this award from the school.”

Howard's journey to success began in 2014 when he joined Alabama State University as a long, lanky tight end. After five years of perseverance, he made history by becoming the first HBCU player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2008. Reflecting on his transformation, Howard acknowledged the pivotal role played by the coaching staff at Alabama State, who imparted valuable knowledge and helped shape him into the player he is today.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It was a long process, but I stayed patient, I was blessed to have multiple good head coaches there at Alabama State. They instilled a lot of knowledge in me and I just put my head down, put the work in and Alabama State molded me into the player that I am today.”

During the 2022 season, Tytus Howard showcased his talent on the Houston Texans' offensive line, playing nearly 1,000 snaps and conceding a mere three sacks. Howard had come a long way from his rough, injury-plagued early years with the Texans. Not only does he take pride in his personal accomplishments, but he also considers himself a representative of HBCU players at the highest level.

With a determination to continue advocating for HBCUs, Howard declared, “I'm going to continue to put on for HBCUs. The NFL has been a great process, and I'm continuing to improve each year. It's not about where you start, but it's all about what you do when you finish.”

Howard's dedication to his craft since his days at Alabama State all the way to the Texans has propelled him to success and continues to be a driving force in his career, sending a message and inspiring HBCUs and their athletes.