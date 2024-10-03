The Coppin State Eagles are growing to new heights with the latest addition to their baseball program. Head coach Sherman Reed recently announced the hiring of Wayne Franklin, a seasoned MLB pitcher with seven years of Major League experience, as the team’s new pitching coach.



This move brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Eagles, setting the stage for the next generation of talent.

“We were fortunate to land a pitching coach of the caliber of Coach Franklin,” said Reed, who is entering his 15th season leading the Coppin State program. “The guys play this game in hopes of reaching the Big Leagues someday. Under the tutelage of a former Major League Baseball pitcher, they are getting instruction at the highest end.”

Franklin’s path to Coppin State feels like a full-circle moment. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, and raised in North East, Maryland, Franklin is now returning home to contribute to the development of student-athletes. Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1996 out of UMBC, Franklin’s MLB career included notable stops with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, and the San Francisco Giants.

It was with the Astros that Franklin made his Major League debut in 2000, where he faced Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr., in his first encounter on the mound forcing Griffey to ground out.



Over his career, Franklin rubbed shoulders with legends like Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Chipper Jones while sharing the field with elite pitchers such as Mariano Rivera, Randy Johnson, and John Smoltz. His deep well of experience and his exposure to the mental side of the game, thanks to the influence of the late sports psychologist H.A. Dorfman, have shaped his philosophy on pitching.

Following his playing days, Franklin transitioned to coaching, with stints at San Francisco State, Menlo College, and Holy Names University. He also managed summer league teams, including the San Diego Jets, where he led them to a league championship in 2019.

Franklin’s journey as a coach has been as dynamic as his MLB career, and Coppin State is now the latest beneficiary of his expertise. The Eagles are ready to take flight, with Franklin at the helm of their pitching development.

As Coach Reed summed up perfectly, “I am excited to see what the future holds for our young and talented pitching staff.” With the arrival of a mentor like Franklin, that future looks brighter than ever for Coppin State baseball.

This hire isn’t just about strengthening Coppin State’s pitching game it’s about creating a winning culture under the guidance of someone who’s lived the dream that so many young players aspire to. With a coach like Franklin, these athletes are not just learning how to pitch; they’re learning how to approach the game at its highest level.