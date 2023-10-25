Coppin State University has received a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Education, per a statement from the institution obtained by HBCU Pulse. The award will support a program called Project POSE, which aims to improve reading, math, and social-emotional outcomes for school-age children with disabilities in Maryland. The program will provide comprehensive training and support to aspiring educators, helping them gain the necessary certifications and credentials to teach students with disabilities in grades 1-8.

“Coppin State was founded as a training ground for those who educate generations of students. It is only natural that we continue that tradition by developing a model of excellence for inclusive education and fill a need that exists across our state. Training more teachers from diverse backgrounds helps build connections with our children, bolster their confidence, improve their academic achievement, and provide them with skills that will help them thrive well into adulthood,” said Anthony L. Jenkins, president of Coppin State University.

Led by Assistant Professors Nicole Anthony, Ph.D., and Anita Weisburger, Ph.D., from the Coppin State University School of Education, Project POSE will collaborate with the National Center on Intensive Intervention. This collaboration will enhance the existing special education curriculum with evidence-based practices.

Students who complete the program will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in special education. The program will commence in the academic year 2024-2025, with the first cohort of 10 future educators. They are expected to graduate in Spring 2026. The second cohort of 10 students will join the program in the Fall 2025 semester and complete their studies in Spring 2027.

To learn more about the program, prospective students are encouraged to reach out to Dr. Nicole Anthony, who can be contacted at 410.951.6448 or via email at nianthony@coppin.edu.