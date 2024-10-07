Saint Augustine’s University will not participate in athletics sponsored by the Central Athletic Association for the remainder of the 2024-25 academic year. The CIAA announced this suspension on Friday, citing SAU’s failure to meet conference compliance requirements, as well as concerns about the university’s ability to fulfill NCAA sports sponsorship and scheduling obligations.

According to the CIAA, NCAA Division II institutions must sponsor at least 10 sports each academic year to comply with regulations. SAU had just the minimum number of sports after deciding not to sponsor football, softball, and volleyball in recent seasons. The CIAA stated that any competition SAU chooses to participate in during this period will not count towards standings or championship eligibility.

In comments made over the summer with local affiliate CBS17, interim president Dr. Marcus Burgess indicated that only the football program would be suspended. However, the situation has since evolved, leading to a broader sports suspension.

“The only sport that we are going to suspend is going to be football,” he said.

SAU has faced ongoing accreditation challenges, with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission denying its appeal for accreditation due to financial stability concerns. This loss of accreditation could significantly impact the university’s funding and operations, raising further uncertainties about its future.

While SAU’s cross-country team is currently competing, it remains unclear whether they will complete their season under the new decision. The CIAA commissioner expressed support for SAU and its community, emphasizing the university’s long-standing relationship with the conference.

“Saint Augustine’s University has been a member of this conference for over 80 years. Their administrators, coaches, students, student-athletes, alumni, and the SAU community are important and valued as part of the CIAA legacy,” CIAA commissioner McWilliams Parker said in a statement. “The CIAA will continue to support and rally around the Falcon family and President [Marcus] Burgess as they prepare to return for the 2025-26 season.”

As the SAU cross-country team prepares for the Livingstone XC Invitational, the university has not yet provided additional information regarding the status of its student-athletes for the remainder of the season.