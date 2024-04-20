Saint Augustine's University plans to participate in all fall sports besides football, per a press release from the university. Director of Athletics Dr. J. Lin Dawson issued a statement on Saint Augustine's status of all their sports programs.
“SAU will compete in NCAA Division II competition across 11 sports this upcoming season,” Dawson said. “We are recruiting athletes ready to showcase their talent and dedication in sports offered for men and women, such as cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, basketball, and other sports, such as volleyball, softball, and golf.”
Saint Augustine's official statement from Dawson only further solidifies a quote obtained by CBS 17 from the university's interim president Dr. Marcus Burgess.
“The only sport that we are going to suspend is going to be football,” he told the station.
The past several months have been particularly trying for both Saint Augustine's football program and the university as a whole. Last season, the administration fired head coach Howard Feggins for allowing an ineligible player on the field against Virginia State on Sept. 16. In retaliation, Feggins leveled a lawsuit against his former employer, citing concerns of an unlawful firing and management issues.
“It was a lapse on my part when we played Virginia Union, Kam Page, a student-athlete wore the jersey of another player who was no longer on the team and participated,” Feggins told ABC 11. “He played three snaps on kickoff return.”
The university claimed that Nyron Campbell-Adams, another ineligible player, participated in five games.
“For this type of violation, it's very rare you would find someone let go, terminated immediately,” Feggins said.
Saint Augustine's football team went 0-10 last season.
While the university deals with Feggins' lawsuit, it, at the same time, is fighting for its accreditation. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission's Board of Trustees denied Saint Augustine's appeal for accreditation following years of financial stability concerns. Losing accreditation essentially kills universities as they lose funding from the state. In light of that, President Burgess and Saint Augustine's are working on a countersuit against SACS.
“SACS prohibited us from showing them the new things we are currently working on,” Burgess said. “Thus far, the decision was based on everything that happened from Dec. 1 on back… Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporter out there – we still have our accreditation and we're going to continue to fight for this great institution. 157 years of great support, we're going to continue [to] fight on.”
Amidst its financial and accreditation challenges, Saint Augustine's moved classes online for the rest of the spring semester. Most students have moved out of their dorms, though CBS 17's report stated that 120 remained on campus to finish their senior year. The university remains hopeful of returning students to campus next semester.