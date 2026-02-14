Baltimore is turning up the volume as hip-hop heavyweight 2 Chainz and Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress Mýaheadline the all-star entertainment lineup for the 2026 Food Lion Men’s and Women’s CIAA Basketball Tournament. The powerhouse performers are set to bring star energy and chart-topping hits to the annual celebration, adding even more excitement to one of the nation’s most anticipated HBCU sporting events.

Hosted in Baltimore for the fifth consecutive year, the CIAA Tournament has long been known for blending high-stakes basketball with can’t-miss concerts and cultural experiences. Taking place February 24 through February 28, the tournament draws thousands of HBCU alumni, students, and sports fans to Charm City to watch the conference’s top teams compete for the championship title. Since relocating from Charlotte, the CIAA has generated more than $100 million in economic impact for Baltimore and awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to student-athletes.

Events tip off February 24 at 10 a.m., spotlighting the CIAA’s 12 member institutions and featuring 22 fast-paced men’s and women’s championship matchups. Beyond the games, the week will include Fan Fest, Career Expo and Education Day programming, community service initiatives, step shows, A-list performances, CIAA parties, the John B. McClendon Jr. Hall of Fame Breakfast, and town halls and symposiums centered on education, health, financial wellness, and innovation.

The celebration continues after the final buzzer with nine end-of-week parties, including events hosted by 2 Chainz and Mýa. Highlights include the StaDAYium Welcome Happy Hour at Horseshoe Casino on Thursday, the Tip Off Friday Party with 2 Chainz, the StaDAYium “All Black Edition” Party, and R&B4Me curated events hosted by Mýa on Saturday at Power Plant Live!, along with the Overtime Midnight Brunch.

Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is the nation’s first and longest-running African American athletic conference. As one of the most recognized Division II conferences, the CIAA hosts 14 championships annually and attracts more than 150,000 attendees from across the country.

With its winning combination of elite competition, cultural pride, and headline-grabbing entertainment, the 2026 CIAA Basketball Tournament promises to once again transform Baltimore into the epicenter of HBCU excellence—where the energy in the arena is matched only by the celebration throughout the city.