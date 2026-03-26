The San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees made history Wednesday as the first Netflix MLB game. Then the former landed on the wrong side of it, as New York blasted the Giants 7-0 on Opening Day.

But what type of history did the home team hit inside Oracle Park? It's a mark last seen nearly 70 years ago, per baseball columnist for USA Today Bob Nightengale.

“The Giants’ 7-0 defeat tonight tied their most lopsided season-opening loss since they moved to San Francisco in 1958,” Nightengale posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

SF added more infamous history in the loss too during the debut of new manager Tony Vitello. Nightengale added how the Giants' three hits “were the fewest since 1965” for an opener.

Both franchises went scoreless in the first inning right in front of 40,856 in attendance. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb started fast in striking out two and forcing one fly out. He even fanned perennial MLB All-Star Aaron Judge too through multiple 92 mph sinkers.

Article Continues Below

New York exploded at the bat during the second by scoring five runs. Jose Caballero ripped a single toward left for the opening RBI. Ryan McMahon blasted his own single that drove two teammates home. Trent Grisham then pierced the dagger in early, tripling to right field and placing NY up 5-0.

Trent Grisham makes it a 5-run inning for the @Yankees! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z8qXVAENhQ — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

Arraez joined Rafael Devers and Heliot Ramos as the only Giants who delivered a hit. The latter struck out twice, though, along with Harrison Bader.

Arraez continued a personal streak of 16 games with a hit despite the loss.