Even by the Baltimore Ravens' standards, this offseason carries a different kind of weight. There’s a new voice on the headset, a new defensive vision taking shape, and a roster that feels just incomplete enough to be dangerous. This is where Baltimore has historically thrived: in the margins and finding players who don’t just fit the culture but elevate it. As the 2026 NFL Draft looms, the Ravens are hunting for identity pieces. If history is any guide, their biggest hits may come from names the rest of the league isn’t talking about loudly enough.

2025 tested the Ravens’ DNA

The 2025 campaign was a roller coaster that tested the very essence of what it means to “Play Like a Raven.” It began in chaos with a brutal 1-5 start that saw Lamar Jackson sidelined with a hamstring injury and the offense searching for answers. For a moment, it looked like the season might spiral beyond recovery.

Baltimore doesn’t fold easily, though. The emergence of a grinding rushing attack and a defensive resurgence anchored by Kyle Hamilton brought the team back to life. Week by week, the Ravens clawed their way back into relevance. They eventually finished 8-9 and narrowly missed the postseason after a gut-wrenching Week 18 loss to the Steelers.

It wasn’t the ending they wanted, but it was a reminder of their resilience. More importantly, it marked the end of the John Harbaugh era and the beginning of a new chapter under Jesse Minter. That shift demands both continuity and evolution.

Bold offseason leaves questions

General Manager Eric DeCosta approached the offseason with urgency and intent. The headline move was signing Trey Hendrickson. That instantly revitalized a pass rush that had gone quiet in 2025.

On offense, the addition of John Simpson helped stabilize a line that had seen inconsistency. However, the departure of Tyler Linderbaum leaves a void that no single move has fully addressed. The exits of Isaiah Likely and Patrick Ricard also signal a philosophical shift toward versatility.

There’s still enough talent here to compete. On the flip side, there is also enough uncertainty to justify a draft strategy built on upside. The Ravens now need tone-setters.

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

If there’s a player in this class who feels tailor-made for Baltimore, it’s Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. He doesn’t check every traditional box, and that’s precisely why he’s being overlooked.

Rodriguez plays with a kind of instinctive aggression that defines Ravens football. His production jumps off the page: seven forced fumbles and four interceptions in a single collegiate season. That’s not luck. It's an uncanny ability to be around the ball when it matters most.

Baltimore’s defense in 2025 lacked those game-changing moments. They were solid, but not disruptive. Rodriguez changes that equation immediately. He’s not just a tackler; he’s a playmaker who flips possessions and tilts momentum.

RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

The Ravens’ offense has always been built on contrast. That's power and speed, patience and explosion. Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne brings the kind of lightning this system needs.

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Claiborne isn’t the biggest name in the class, but his skill set is impossible to ignore. He accelerates through gaps with ease and turns routine touches into highlight plays. In open space, he’s a problem defenses struggle to solve.

For an offense led by Jackson, that matters. Defenses already have to account for the quarterback as a runner. Adding Claiborne forces them into impossible decisions. They either commit to the box and risk getting burned outside, or play light and watch him slip through untouched.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Few players boosted their stock more than Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. His 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine turned heads. However, his game tape confirms it wasn’t a fluke.

Sadiq is the modern tight end. He is fluid, explosive, and versatile. He can line up in-line, split out wide, or motion into the backfield. More importantly, Sadiq creates mismatches everywhere he goes. Linebackers can’t run with him. Defensive backs struggle with his size and physicality.

With Likely gone, Baltimore needs a new “move” tight end to complement Mark Andrews. Sadiq fits that role perfectly while also offering more vertical juice. His presence would open up the middle of the field for Zay Flowers and give Jackson another dynamic option in the passing game.

Fitting the Ravens’ blueprint

The Ravens don’t usually chase trends but set them. More often than not, their success comes from identifying players who fit their culture before the rest of the league catches on.

Jacob Rodriguez brings the grit and instincts to anchor the defense. Demond Claiborne adds the explosiveness to elevate the offense. Kenyon Sadiq provides the versatility to unlock new dimensions in the passing game.

None of them may headline the draft, but that’s never been Baltimore’s style. In the end, the Ravens aren’t just looking for talent. They’re looking for players who embody what it means to wear that jersey. That means physical, relentless, and built to last.