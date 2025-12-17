Ernest McNealey has stepped down as president of Allen University following a decade of leadership at the Columbia, South Carolina–based institution. The university confirmed McNealey’s departure after his contract was not renewed, though officials have not disclosed the reason behind the decision. The institution released a statement confirming Dr. McNealey’s departure.

Here is the full statement:

I am writing this notice to announce the departure of Dr. Ernest McNealey as President of Allen University. Even though moments of transition can raise questions, I want to reassure each of you that our institution remains strong, stable, and firmly committed to its mission.

The Board of Trustees extends its sincere appreciation to Dr. Ernest McNealey for his nearly ten years of service as President of Allen University. His contributions to this institution's growth and advancement will be remembered, and we are grateful for the leadership he has provided during his tenure.

However, this communication serves as official notice that Dr. McNealey's contract will not be renewed. Effective today, December 15, 2025, he no longer has the authority to conduct business, make decisions, or represent Allen University in any official capacity. By action of the Board, all presidential duties, responsibilities, and executive authority are hereby concluded.

By vote of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Stanley Pritchett, Sr., has been appointed Interim President, effective immediately. Dr. Pritchett now holds full authority of the presidential office and is empowered to carry out all duties necessary for the continued operation and advancement of Allen University.

Please rest assured that all academic, administrative, and operational functions of Allen University will continue without interruption. The Board will remain actively engaged in supporting Interim President Dr. Stanley Pritchett, Sr., and the entire Allen University family, ensuring that the University's strategic priorities, student-centered focus, and longstanding traditions are upheld.

The Board's highest priority is ensuring that the university continues to operate effectively and that our academic programs, student support services, research initiatives, and campus operations proceed without interruption. Our strategic goals remain unchanged, and our commitment to our students, faculty, and staff is unwavering.

All questions, directives, requests for approval, or matters requiring presidential attention should be directed to Interim President Dr. Stanley Pritchett, Sr., without delay.

We congratulate Dr. Pritchett and appreciate his willingness to accept this critical role during this transitional period. We ask the entire Allen University family to offer him your full cooperation and support as we move forward.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and for your continued commitment to Allen University.

Bishop James L. Davis

Chair of the Allen University Board of Trustees

Dr. Stanley Pritchett Sr. brings more than five decades of knowledge and experience to the role of Interim President of Allen University. Dr. Pritchett is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University. Prior to stepping into this role, he previously served as the president of Morris Brown College.