In perhaps the biggest shock of the early part of the off-season, Teddy Keaton is out as Clark Atlanta University head coach. His departure comes only a year after the Panthers made the SIAC Championship versus Sam Shade's Miles College Bears. A source indicated to me that a change was coming at Clark Atlanta, with the news being reported by Football Scoop.

Clark Atlanta also released a statement confirming the departure.

On behalf of Clark Atlanta University (CAU), I announce the departure of Coach Teddy Keaton, CAU Head Football Coach, who joined us in December 2023. His tenure included a remarkable 7-3-1 season in 2024, culminating in a championship appearance.

We extend our gratitude to Coach Keaton for his leadership and contributions to our football program. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

Article Continues Below

We will provide additional information regarding the future direction of our football program in the coming days.

Thank you for your steadfast support of CAU Athletics.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerel Drew

Director of Athletics

Clark Atlanta University

Keaton joined the Panthers in 2024 after a stint as Allen University head coach. He finished his first season 7-3-1, including a huge win over SWAC opponent Bethune-Cookman that made headlines. It appeared that Keaton was, once again, set up for success and was poised to be the heir apparent in the SIAC with Shade departing Miles College to coach Alabama A&M. But, the Clark Atlanta offense immediately took a blow when they lost star quarterback David Wright.

The Panthers struggled. They finished the season with a 3-7 record and were firmly outside of the championship and playoff conversation. There certainly was hope for year three, but Clark Atlanta and Keaton ultimately decided to part ways. Now, another marquee HBCU job has opened up. and it will surely attract a diverse and interesting group of suitors with Clark Atlanta's prime location and status as one of the most prominent HBCUs in the country.