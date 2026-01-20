Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., has reached a historic milestone with the chartering of its first chapter in Ghana, officially expanding the organization’s presence to the African continent. The landmark moment reflects the sorority’s enduring commitment to service, leadership, and global sisterhood, while strengthening cultural and historical ties between its members and the African diaspora. As the oldest historically Black sorority continues to evolve, the Ghana chapter stands as a powerful symbol of growth, legacy, and international impact.

The chapter was officially chartered on January 16, 2026, with members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. commemorating the milestone through a private chartering ceremony followed by a public luncheon in Accra, Ghana. The Alpha Delta Psi Omega Chapter becomes the sorority’s fourth graduate chapter in Africa, joining existing chapters in Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.

The chartering of the Ghana chapter represents the culmination of more than two years of dedicated effort by over two dozen sorors whose professional backgrounds span law, medicine, education, fashion, and business. Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International Regional Director, Carrie J. Clark, praised the members for their commitment and perseverance in bringing the chapter to fruition.

“The work I have witnessed my sisters accomplish in Ghana is awe-inspiring,” Clark said. “I visited with them a year ago and observed their interactions with community members and children. The care and love they display are undeniable.”

She added, “These ladies have done a wonderful job of establishing Alpha Kappa Alpha’s presence in Ghana through service that is both thoughtful and meaningful.”

Wasting no time in fulfilling the sorority’s mission of service, the Ghana chapter has already implemented several impactful initiatives. Members have donated more than 800 children’s books and school supplies, planted 108 coconut seedlings alongside children at the Aburi Botanical Garden, and launched their Youth Leadership Initiative (YLI), which currently mentors 30 students.

Further strengthening ties with the local community, the chapter has partnered with organizations such as Bridge-To-Africa Connection and Daughters of the Middle Passage on multiple service projects.

With nearly 400,000 members worldwide, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® continues to expand its global footprint. The chartering of this chapter in Ghana stands as a powerful testament to the sorority’s enduring mission of service, sisterhood, and leadership without borders.