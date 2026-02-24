As the energy of NBA All-Star Week filled the city with celebrations of culture, sport, and storytelling, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival seized the moment to spotlight the next generation of filmmakers. During a special 25th anniversary tribute to Love & Basketball, the beloved 2000 classic that seamlessly blended romance and basketball culture, festival organizers officially launched the HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge—a signature initiative designed to elevate emerging creatives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Much like Love & Basketball, the commemorative panel brought together the intersecting worlds of sports, media, and film. CNN chief legal analyst and anchor Laura Coates served as moderator, guiding a powerful conversation with actress Sanaa Lathan, writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood, women’s basketball legends Candace Parker and Cheryl Miller, broadcaster Cari Champion, and sports commentator Jayne Kennedy. Together, the women reflected on the film’s cultural impact and its enduring influence on how female athletes are represented in mainstream media.

Released in 2000, Love & Basketball starred Lathan as Monica Wright, a fiercely talented basketball player determined to excel in a male-dominated sport while navigating the complexities of young love. Opposite her was Quincy McCall, played by Omar Epps, whose intertwined journey with Monica unfolds over several decades. Written and directed by Prince-Bythewood, the film was praised for its emotional depth and authenticity—presenting a nuanced portrait of ambition, vulnerability, and Black womanhood in sports.

Over the past 25 years, Love & Basketball has secured its place as a cornerstone of Black cinema and sports culture alike. Its legacy extends beyond the screen, helping to expand visibility for women athletes and inspiring a generation of storytellers to center women’s experiences with honesty and care.

Prince-Bythewood has continued that legacy throughout her career, directing acclaimed films such as The Secret Life of Bees, Beyond the Lights, and The Woman King. Across genres, she has remained committed to telling stories about complex, resilient women who refuse to diminish themselves in the face of adversity.

That same spirit of empowerment fuels the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival. This past November, the festival celebrated its third annual gathering, drawing submissions from students and alumni across the country. Submissions for the 2026 festival opened February 12 and will be accepted through August 28. Last year’s celebration honored industry trailblazers including Ryan Coogler, Lynn Whitfield, and Marsai Martin. Founder and CEO Shelia Eldridge also announced a groundbreaking partnership with Tubi, which will stream select festival submissions on its platform—a collaboration that officially launched earlier this month.

As the panel concluded, one message rang clear: storytelling shapes culture. By honoring the legacy of Love & Basketballwhile investing in the next generation of HBCU filmmakers, the festival is building a bridge between past and future—ensuring that authentic, diverse voices continue to define the narratives we see on screen. In a week devoted to celebrating athletic greatness, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival made one thing undeniable: the power of the game extends far beyond the court—and so does the power of the story.