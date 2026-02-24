The HBCU Legacy Bowl was last weekend, and it appears that North Carolina Central star Chris Mosley is on the radar of several teams. Per a report by Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated, Moseley spoke with teams interested in his skills this past weekend.

Nice @HBCULegacyBowl for @NCCU_Football RB Chris Mosley, who rushed for 1,017 yards + 8 TDs this past season. Mosley met with the following teams, per source: • Giants

• Ravens

• Buccaneers

• Lions

• Titans

• Jets

• Commanders

• Vikings

• Jaguars — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 23, 2026

Moseley emerged as one of the best running backs in HBCU football, consistently showing his playmaking ability throughout North Carolina Central's games last Fall. He finished the season with 1,017 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground, also adding 30 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns. Arguably, his best game last season came against rival North Carolina A&T.

In the 62-20 blowout, he rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, including a backbreaking 75-yard run. He also showcased his pass-catching abilities, nabbing four receptions for 9 yards and two touchdowns. Although he suffered an injury that sidelined him for a couple of games, he still showcased his immense talent, which landed him on the radar of several NFL teams.

Moseley connecting with representatives from nine NFL teams is a perfect example of the opportunity the HBCU Legacy Bowl offers. It also served as a crucial nexus point for several HBCU stars, as only one HBCU player was invited to the NFL Combine: Andrew Brown IV.