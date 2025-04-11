An arrest has been made in the murder of Gennia Grimes, a member of the Alabama State University Honey Beez dance team. Her boyfriend, Rogers McCloud Jr., was arrested on a capital murder charge and is currently being held without bond in a Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 80 East on March 27. Grimes, who was shot by Rogers, was treated by medics before being airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she later died. An immediate investigation was launched following the incident. According to authorities, McCloud, who was in the car with Grimes at the time of the shooting, gave contrasting stories of what transpired.

“The evidence just wasn’t linking up the way he described it,’ said Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

Assistant Chief Wesley Richerson released a statement regarding the incident:

“This case involves domestic violence where a young, innocent woman was murdered at the hands of her boyfriend,’ he said. “To protect the integrity of the case, we have not publicly discussed the details of this investigation.”

“However, please do not confuse our silence with inaction,” he said. “We have been meticulously working to gather evidence and to determine the facts surrounding Gennia’s death.”

“Sheriff’s Office Investigators, crime scene technicians, and criminal analysts have worked diligently over the past week to ensure the truth was exposed,” he said, “and the suspect was arrested for this terrible crime.”

Grimes was a senior criminal justice major at Alabama State and was set to graduate in August. A GoFundMe was created to help cover her funeral expenses and provide support for her 9-month-old son.

“Gennia was full of life, love, and ambition. She was a dedicated mother, a bright student at Alabama State University, set to graduate in August 2025 with dreams of becoming a lawyer,” according to a GoFundMe. “She was also a talented dancer with a passion for making a difference. She was the youngest in her family—their miracle baby—so full of kindness and grace.”

“Now, instead of celebrating her future, we are preparing to lay her to rest,” the site reads. “Our family is raising funds to cover funeral expenses and support efforts to bring her 9-month-old baby home so he can say goodbye to his mother.”

On social media, Alabama State released a statement expressing their condolences:

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who were touched by her kindness and spirit.” ASU posted on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.”