Atlanta Falcons part-owner and venture capitalist Rashaun Williams has pledged to donate his entire salary from the team for the next four years to his HBCU alma mater, Morehouse College. The announcement was made during The 37th Annual “A Candle in the Dark” Gala at Morehouse College, where Williams, a proud alumnus, credited the institution for its influence on his life.

“Morehouse gave me something that no one else has been able to give me in my entire life—stability,” Williams said during his address at the event, in which he was a Bennie Trailblazer Awardee. “For four years, Morehouse poured into me, and in return, I would like to donate my entire salary for the next four years back to Morehouse.”

Williams, a South Side Chicago native, is known for his exceptional work in financial literacy and entrepreneurship education. He has led workshops for professional athletes, offering guidance to help them avoid financial difficulties after retirement. Williams also served as an adjunct professor at Morehouse from 2020 to 2023 and runs a business management firm dedicated to educating athletes about financial independence.

His commitment to Morehouse stems from the positive impact the institution had on his life. He highlighted the values instilled in him during his time at the prestigious, Atlanta-based HBCU, particularly through experiences like Crown Forum and other pivotal moments during his freshman year.

Williams had always dreamed of becoming a “Man of Morehouse.” When it came time to apply, the Chicago native drove over 700 miles to Atlanta to personally submit his application. His determination didn’t stop there—after being accepted, he applied for 100 scholarships to fund his education. In 2001, Williams graduated from Morehouse with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

After graduating from Morehouse, Williams began his career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and launched his first venture capital fund valued at $10 million. Over the years, he has invested in more than 170 companies. Since 2001, he has led the Khmer Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on teaching financial literacy. Last year, Williams also became a guest Shark on the ABC series Shark Tank, appearing in three episodes as the season continues this Winter.

“They were looking to bring some new blood,” Williams said of his appearance as a guest investor. “someone with a different perspective. I’m not a founder or operator. I’m a finance guy, a VC guy.

The announcement comes just months after Williams joined a group of limited partners in acquiring a stake in the Atlanta Falcons in May 2024. The ownership group includes high-profile HBCU alumni such as Dominique Dawes, Rosalind Brewer, and Will Packer.

Williams expressed enthusiasm for his role within the Falcons organization and its broader impact on the community. “NFL football is the great unifier, bringing people together across socioeconomic, racial, and political divides,” he said in May. “I believe in the immense potential of this team and this city to Rise Up to the greatest heights, and I look forward to supporting the Falcons and the city of Atlanta for many successful seasons to come.”