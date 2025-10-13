Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, is significantly expanding his philanthropic support for HBCUs. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced on a Monday morning that it is committing $50 million to scholarships for four Atlanta-based HBCUs: Morehouse College, Spelman College, Morris Brown, and Clark Atlanta University.

This monetary commitment, a 10-year pledge, aims to close financial aid gaps that might prevent students from completing their degree work, according to an Associated Press report. The funds are projected to support nearly 10,000 students through “gap scholarships,” which will be awarded to students who are in good standing with their university and have no other means to secure financial support.

“Our hope is that by helping more students earn their degrees, launch successful careers and become alumni who give back, we are investing in a cycle of opportunity that benefits young people and their families in Atlanta and communities across the nation for years to come,” the foundation said.

Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, the president of Morehouse College, said in a statement, “This monumental investment will empower our students to remain focused on their academic studies and ensure that their talent, ambition, hard work, and integrity, not financial hardship, will determine their futures.

Blank is not new to HBCU philanthropy. Last year, his foundation donated $6.5 million in grants for the HBCU Invitational Field Improvement Program to replace the football and soccer fields at Clark Atlanta, Savannah State, Miles College, and Albany State. In July of this year, the foundation also donated new, state-of-the-art football helmets to both Clark Atlanta and Morehouse College before the start of the football season.

The foundation also recently announced its 2025 cohort for the HBCU Fellows Program. This is an eight-week paid program that connects HBCU students in the Atlanta area with opportunities for professional development, brand engagement, and financial empowerment in sports and entertainment fields.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, founded in 1995 by The Home Depot co-founder Arthur M. Blank, has granted over $1.5 billion to charitable causes. The foundation focuses on areas such as Atlanta’s Westside, democracy, the environment, mental health, and youth development, working to unite communities and address tough challenges for collective growth and well-being.