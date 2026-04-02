A staple of Black spring break culture is officially stepping into a new era. The longtime Orange Crush beach takeover—historically tied to HBCU tradition—is making its highly anticipated return in 2026 under a new name: Crush Reloaded. Set to bring thousands of students and young alumni back to Tybee Island this April, the reimagined event is already generating major buzz across social media and across HBCU campuses nationwide.

Known for its electric atmosphere, viral moments, and deep cultural roots, the weekend has long stood as one of the most talked-about spring break destinations on the East Coast. Now, with a rebrand and more structured coordination behind the scenes, Crush Reloaded is aiming to elevate the experience—preserving the energy and cultural significance while introducing a more organized and intentional approach.

As the event approaches, city officials are preparing to share key updates during two town hall meetings at the Burke Day Public Safety Building on April 2 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. While discussions about the event’s return began earlier this year, what was once uncertain is now official. Getting to this point, however, has been anything but smooth.

For years, tensions between Tybee Island residents and partygoers created friction, prompting city leaders to rethink how the event could safely coexist with the local community. Those efforts led to a more controlled version of the celebration last year—one that prioritized safety while still allowing attendees to enjoy the experience. Complicating matters further, a dispute between the event’s two main promoters resulted in separate, competing gatherings.

Veteran promoter Steven Smalls is now leading the charge for Crush Reloaded, building on the foundation he established during last year’s event. Meanwhile, his former business partner George Turner—who holds the trademark for the Orange Crush name—previously hosted a separate event in Allenhurst. The split came after Turner requested a $50,000 licensing fee for use of the name, prompting both parties to pursue their own permits. After the Tybee Island City Council approved Smalls’ application last November, the two eventually reached a resolution, though Turner retains the legal right to host events under the original Orange Crush branding.

Despite the scaled-back and more regulated atmosphere in 2025, HBCU students still found ways to create memorable moments—proving that the culture doesn’t rely solely on chaos to thrive. Reflecting on last year’s success, Smalls described the event as “a beautiful festival, drama-free,” while emphasizing his goal to be “more organized, more prepared” moving forward.

City leaders, too, have made it clear that restoring structure and credibility remains a top priority. The event traces its roots back to the student government association at Savannah State University, with early involvement from notable figures like Shannon Sharpe and current Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. Although the university formally distanced itself from the celebration in 1991, the tradition lived on—eventually evolving into the massive, unregulated gathering that defined its modern reputation.