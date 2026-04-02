Chennis Berry and South Carolina State are making a hire that could fortify their chances of repeating as Celebration Bowl Champions. The Bulldogs have hired tenured HBCU coach and former NFL assistant K.J. Black as the next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This comes as former offensive coordinator Johnathan Williams left the team to join the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff.

Black is a former standout HBCU quarterback, playing for the Prairie View A&M Panthers. During the 2009 season, in which Prairie View A&M won the SWAC Championship, he threw for 2,033 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions on 70% completion, while also rushing for four touchdowns. Following his years as a player, he worked with the Panthers as a grad assistant and was then promoted to passing games coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and tight ends coach.

He then coached at Florida A&M under Willie Simmons, serving as passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. Following a couple of season with the Rattlers, he departed HBCU coaching to join the Los Angeles Rams as an offensive assistant. Before deciding to join South Carolina State, he also worked as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons.

He now joins a South Carolina State Bulldogs team under Chennis Berry that has thrived over the past two seasons. They've yet to lose a MEAC game and have lost only two HBCU games since Berry took over in 2024, both in his first season: Florida A&M and Jackson State. Offense has been a huge part of the Bulldogs' winning equation, and Black will look to continue the team's success.